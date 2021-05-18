FCPS opens COVID-19 vaccine registration at some high schools for students 12-18

ANNANDALE, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Public Schools in Virginia will open up COVID-19 vaccine appointments for students between 12 and 18 at several high schools.

FCPS vaccine events will be held at 4 high schools within the county and more sites will be added June 1st. School officials said students will be provided transportation from their base school and appointments will take place between 9:30am and 1:30pm.

FCPS vaccine events will be held:

Shawn DeRose, Annandale High School Principal said,

“They’re so many benefits that we know of being vaccinated of. One of them being, that a student when they return to instruction 5 days a week, if they’re exposed to someone with COVID, they no longer need to quarantine as issued by the Fairfax County Health Department.”

Vaccinations will take place during the school day and parents/guardians must register students through the Fairfax County Health Department. Annandale High School looks to utilize their gymnasium to vaccinate anywhere between 600-700 students.

More information from FCPS is available at the school system’s website.