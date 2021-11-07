FCPS offers no-cost meals to in-person students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is now offering no-cost meals to all students who are attending school in person this year.

Due to an increase in meal program participation and local and nationwide supply issues, average daily participation has increased by 36%, from nearly 110,000 pre-COVID participants to roughly 150,000, according to a press release issued by FCPS.

The school system says they are experiencing “shortages for a number of food and beverage items due to the volume increases in all K-12 food programs nationally.”

Due to the shortages, the menus are subject to change throughout the year. FCPS says more information about school menus can be found on their website.