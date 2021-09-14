FCPS may start streaming classes for quarantined students

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public schools could potentially start streaming classes for students in quarantine later this month.

Parents are pushing for students who can’t be in school due to COVID-19. In a school board meeting school officials said administrators are developing a plan to let students attend their regular classes remotely when they have to quarantine. Officials said teachers may record the lesson and post it.

“COVID is not going away, it is still in our country and community and it will remain so for the foreseeable future. We all have to do adapt and adjust to changing conditions and we will need to continue to do that,” Scott Brabrand, superintendent of Fairfax County Public Schools, said.

In addition to requiring isolation for students who test positive and quarantines for any unvaccinated close contacts, FCPS has been pausing in-school activities for students who could potentially be close contacts so the Fairfax County Public Health Department can conduct contact-tracing investigations.

FCPS has seen 555 reported cases of COVID-19 since August 1, including 432 student infections.