FCPS leaders reflect on transgender student equity

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public School leaders are eyeing their own policy when it comes to student equity for transgender students.

With constant meetings in Loudoun County Public Schools about transgender students’ acceptance, FCPS school leaders want to push more for equitable regulations. According to school officials, they’re still undergoing reviews to ensure they align with state guidelines. New regulations will grant transgender students access to various facilities and using pronouns or names in records that don’t reflect the student’s gender identity.

In a statement, school board member Karl Fisch said, “These protections are long overdue. If we are truly committed to fostering a caring and inclusive culture, gender-expansive and transgender students must be treated with the same dignity and respect as everyone else.”

Fairfax County Public Schools adopted similar new regulations in October. Though the regulations haven’t been formally finalized, according to school officials there’s been an enormous relief among students. Staff training started in March to prepare and educate teachers about the new regulations.

Fairfax County Public Schools told WDVM: