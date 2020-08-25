FCPS launches new parent technology help desk

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– Fairfax County Public Schools have launched a new parent technology help desk to support families educating from home.
As FCPS students kick off the new semester with virtual learning, to support families who are working with their children, the help desk is effective Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., according to school officials. FCPS has also set up a student tech portal to allow older students and parents to request technology help.
Lucy Caldwell, PIO, FCPS, “Many people had success with virtual learning, but others had questions and they had issues, and they didn’t know where to turn sometimes. Some felt like they didn’t want to bother a teacher during that time period, so we decided to go ahead and launch a virtual support desk, and we’re very excited.”
School officials say parents/ guardians who need help in other languages can inform the help desk staff and an interpreter will join them live on the call.
The help desk can be reached at 833-921-3277 (833-921-FCPS).
