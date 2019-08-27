FCPS launches “Here Comes the Bus” mobile app

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — It’s the first week of school in Fairfax County and thanks to a new app the morning and afternoon routines may be much more simple for parents and students.

On Monday, FCPS officially launched the here comes the bus app which tracks school buses. With the push of a button, parents will have real-time bus locations and notification alerts helping them get to the bus on time. For safety reasons, the app is only accessible with a school district code and student information systems parent account.

“During the first two weeks of school there are a lot of opportunities where buses will be delayed, just traffic, just schedules and students being assigned to the bus, plus new enrollment and so we do ask for parents patience,” Francine Furby, Transportation Director for FCPS.

The app can be downloaded on any smartphone or tablet through google play or the app store. Click here for step-by-step instructions on how to use the app.