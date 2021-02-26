FCPS is considering expanding in-person learning

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Superintendent Sovine of Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia has released a statement regarding the expansion of in-person learning.

The statement says that expanded in-person learning is being considered for grades 2-12. Discussion about the learning model will be conducted at school board meetings in March. Superintendent Sovine said that if a decision is made, it will likely take effect no earlier than April 12th.

“We have received updated guidance from a number of different health agencies including the CDC as well as the Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the guidance from them is that we would be able to utilize three feet of physical distancing along with all the other mitigation strategies as opposed to the current six feet of physical distancing guidance that we’ve been adhering to,” said Steve Edwards, coordinator of policy and communications for Frederick County Public Schools.

The statement also mentioned that the consideration for expanded in-person learning comes as a result of the county’s decline in COVID-19 cases and staff members getting vaccinated.