FCPS in Virginia updates school learning model

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The school board for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia voted to expand in-person learning for students.

Starting April 12th, students in grades 2-12 will be able to go to school for in-person learning four days a week instead of two.

Students on both the Hybrid A and B schedules will now be able to come to school for in-person learning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The school system is also updating its health and safety plan to reduce the previous six feet of physical distancing to three feet. That change follows the guidance from the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

If students don’t feel comfortable with the new expanded in-person learning model, they will still have the option to do all-distanced learning which will remain in place until the end of the school year.

The school system’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies such as hand-washing and mask-wearing will remain in place with the new schedule change.