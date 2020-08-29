FCPS hires new CIO

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Thursday FCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Braband named Guatam Sethi as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO) effective September 21.

Sethi currently serves as the chief technology officer for the Douglas County School District in Colorado.

“Mr. Sethi comes to FCPS with 18 years of experience in educational technology, he has administrative and management skills in K-12 education—including experience supporting remote learning—that make him uniquely qualified to oversee our IT functions. For the first time in history we are beginning the school year in a virtual environment, and Mr. Sethi’s leadership will help move our district forward, ensuring that FCPS is at the forefront of innovation and fully supports our students, families, and employees” said Dr. Braband.

“As CIO, Mr. Sethi assumes responsibility for a technology system that in size and complexity rivals that of major industries and government agencies” FCPS stated.

Sethi received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Dehli and a master’s in business administration from Emory University.