FCPS highlights safe social media use

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools have been raising awareness on how to help children use social media in a positive way. While social media has a lot of positives, they warned of the possible harm that could come from it as well.

“Social media can also be used in ways that can cause harm to our community. Social media provides a wide-reaching platform that increases the impact of bullying, hate speech and other damaging behavior, which can lead to increased risk of mental health issues as well as psychological and developmental issues,” the school system said.

They said that they have seen more activity on social media platforms about safety, warning that false threats made on social media “take an extraordinary amount of time and resources away from school administrators, safety and security, and the local police because every single threat is thoroughly investigated.”

FCPS guided parents to their 2021-22 Student Rights and Responsibilities document, which includes a “list of do’s and don’ts for social media.” They encouraged parents to use their tip line if children ever had a safety concern.