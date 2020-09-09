FCPS first day back to school, virtually

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Tuesday was the first day back for Fairfax County Public Schools.

Parents took to Facebook, commenting on FCPS’s page their excitement, frustrations, technical issues and more.

Some reviews were glowing about the school and how teachers handled the first day, while others were not.

One parent told WDVM: “I can tell you that it’s not the way little kids should be doing school. It’s a sit down, be quiet and listen. Kindergarteners are going to have it the hardest.”

Some parents commented on the struggles they had keeping their child focused, but many said teachers were handling virtual school well with interactive activities to keep students engaged.

For virtual help and assistance, visit the FCPS website here.