FCPS extends deadline for teachers to make a decision

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Thursday, WDVM reported Fairfax County School teachers only had 48 hours to make a decision if they would return to in-person instruction this month, take an unpaid leave of absence, or resign.
Thursday night, FCPS sent out an email informing teachers they now have until next Tuesday, October 6, by 4:30 p.m. to submit their decision.
The extension comes after many teachers’s expressed concern about the quick turnaround to make a large decision based on the health and safety of themselves and their families.
