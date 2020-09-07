FCPS extends breakfast and lunch to go

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools announced they will continue free breakfast and lunch to go starting Tuesday through December 31.

FCPS reports that it has distributed more than 2.3 million grab and go meals since March.

“We greatly appreciate this decision by the USDA and Virginia Department of Education that supports our efforts to provide meals to as many students as possible.” FCPS Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand

Breakfast and lunch will be served at the same time, available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Meals on buses will also be available weekdays starting at 6:30 a.m.

Specific information about locations and bus routes can be found here.