FCPS distributes 10 million meals in one year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In one year, Fairfax County Public Schools has distributed 10 million meals to families.

Since March of last year, FCPS staff have worked around the clock to bring breakfast, lunch, dinner and even snacks to the community. The food and nutrition services staff has been passing out meals at 55 meal-kit sites and 418 bus stops throughout the pandemic, bringing a sigh of relief to many families.

FCPS board member-at-large Abrar Omeish said it has been a privilege to offer help, especially at a time where many families are suffering.

“I think the COVID pandemic obviously exposed what’s already been there and I hope we maintain the same levels of urgency to addressing these issues and being really proactive about them even after this because the reality is that a lot of our families have always been hurting, it’s just now we’ve seen and heard it more,” stated Omeish.

Omeish told WDVM that nearly one-third of FCPS students rely on the Free and Reduced-Price meal program, and with an increased need, even more families have relied on meal distribution throughout the pandemic to get by.

Click here for more information about FCPS’s food distribution.