FCPS delays return to in-person instruction for cohort five

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Monday, Fairfax County Public Schools announced they are delaying in-person instruction for the group five cohort, including early HeadStart, Pre-K, Kindergarten and some select students who receive special education services.

In a release, FCPS says the “decision was made because the current health metrics for COVID-19 cases in the community now exceed the threshold to expand in-person learning.”

Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand said in a statement, “We made this decision as soon as new health metrics were released and are communicating it to you immediately as promised. We always anticipated the need to potentially adjust our return to school plans as necessary during this ongoing pandemic.”

Although the delay is now effective until at least November 30, the Fairfax Federation of Teachers Union is voicing concerns about students returning to school after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

WDVM spoke to Tina Williams, President of FCFT who said experts believe the new return to school date for cohort five will be a “hot bed” for new cases after small group gatherings are held for the holiday. The Union wants FCPS to remain virtual until the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

“We care about our students, we care about our educators and we want everybody safe and to make it past the pandemic, everybody. Our students love our educators and we want to be there for our children,” said Williams.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand will be hosting a virtual Return to School Town Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. with more information. For more information, click here.