FCPS continues inquiry into renaming Robert E. Lee High School

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools was considering renaming Robert E. Lee High School before Governor Ralph Northam closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. On Tuesday, the school system announced it is continuing the process.

FCPS gathered feedback on March 11 online and during a community meeting. There are hundreds of comments on the Fairfax County Public Schools website, including the suggestion to rename the school to Mildred Loving High School, after the Supreme Court case that legalized interracial marriage in the U.S. Another called it a, “travesty that the state of Virginia is going to punish General Lee for Virginia’s collective decision to join the Confederacy.”

FCPS will hold a virtual public hearing on June 22.

Community members are once again encouraged to share their thoughts online. The following day, the Fairfax County School Board will vote on whether or not to change the name. If the board votes to proceed, FCPS Superintendent Scott Brabrand will recommend a new name for the school as a business item at the June 23 meeting.