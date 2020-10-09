FCPS community is split over Thomas Jefferson High School admission changes

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In September, FCPS Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand announced he was bringing a proposal to the school board about changing the admission policy at Thomas Jefferson High School. On Thursday night, during the school board meeting, the outlined policy change was presented and the public had a chance to comment.

The policy change includes dropping the $100 admission fee and standardized testing requirement and changing the admission policy to be based on a merit lottery.

This change has brought controversy within the county and school board, but Dr. Brabrand believes it will help diversify TJHSST.

Many spoke in defense of the merit lottery, especially students, stating a merit lottery “levels the playing field” and the “time for change is now” but others disagreed.

“Trying to change the admission process in the last minute during a pandemic is questionable. The deadline for the plan to registration has passed and we are running out of time. Any new plan needs time, data collection and knowledge of the consequences and that is why it’s smart not to push for any big change this current year,” said Julia, a mother of three FCPS students.

Board members Sizemore-Heizer and Tholen believe Dr. Brabrand should get more community input on how to best determine merit and present it to the board in December.