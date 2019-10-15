FCPS changes policy allowing school staff to administer CBD oil to students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After a recent change in Virginia law, Fairfax County has changed its policy on storing and administering cannabidiol oil and THC-A to students at school.

Under a new policy approved by the Fairfax County School Board, nurses and school employees can administer cannabidiol and THC-A oil to students. The change comes after the Virginia assembly passed laws expanding access to the medications derived from hemp that are prescribed to cure a number of health problems.

“Doctors are prescribing it for children for a number of situations such as seizure disorders so we need to be able to respond to that and be flexible as a system and that’s what this is all about,” said Lucy Caldwell, Director of Communication for FCPS.

The policy change requires a medication authorization form to be signed by parents. Parents must deliver the required form and oil to the school.