FCPS changes policy allowing school staff to administer CBD oil to students

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After a recent change in Virginia law, Fairfax County has changed its policy on storing and administering cannabidiol oil and THC-A to students at school.
Under a new policy approved by the Fairfax County School Board, nurses and school employees can administer cannabidiol and THC-A oil to students. The change comes after the Virginia assembly passed laws expanding access to the medications derived from hemp that are prescribed to cure a number of health problems.
“Doctors are prescribing it for children for a number of situations such as seizure disorders so we need to be able to respond to that and be flexible as a system and that’s what this is all about,” said Lucy Caldwell, Director of Communication for FCPS.
The policy change requires a medication authorization form to be signed by parents. Parents must deliver the required form and oil to the school.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App