FCPS bell schedule to change for all students Feb. 16

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Only some students will be headed back to Fairfax County Public Schools next Tuesday for two-day in-person instruction, but the bell schedule will change for all students that day as well.

“On February 16, next Tuesday, whether virtual or in-person, we’ll have a new bell schedule for our elementary, middle and high schools. Please work and reach out to your school principal, who should have already reached out to you with your school’s particular bell schedule,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott Brabrand during this week’s virtual town hall meeting.

During the town hall meeting, Dr. Brabrand covered questions and concerns parents had regarding the return to school. Many parents asked about bus schedules, which Dr. Brabrand said more information can be found on ParentVue and will also be sent out prior to their student’s return to school. In addition, middle and high schoolers who are returning will not be using lockers. Instead, they are expected to bring and take home a backpack each day they’re in-person.

To watch the full town hall video, click here.

FCPS groups 1-4 will be in-person on Tuesday for two-day hybrid instruction. The return to school timeline, approved by the school board on Feb. 2, still remains as follows: