FCPS begins to bring students back to the classroom

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — This week, some Fairfax County Public Schools students and teachers will head back to the classroom as FCPS begins its process to phase students back to school in small cohorts, beginning with students in special needs programs.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Braband released a quick video update on Monday, informing the FCPS community about the health and safety metrics in place for in-person learning. Some of the metrics include, temperature checks before boarding buses and before entering schools, students and staff required to wear face masks and thorough cleaning of buildings and buses.

“We’ve reviewed our health and staff metrics, adopted proper health mitigation strategies, purchased the necessary PPE, and we’re ready to begin a measured approach to bring our most vulnerable children back to in-person instruction…Our goal remains high-quality education for every child in a safe and secure environment. We will continue to be guided by that goal,” said Dr. Brabrand.

Dr. Braband made it clear that the whole FCPS community has been affected by the pandemic, stating “the past months have brought a level of anxiety to all of us.” He said they will continue to face challenges but is optimistic about the measured transition. He said he will be giving another update soon. To watch the full video, click here.