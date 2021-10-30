FCPS begins COVID-19 screening for students, athletes on Nov. 15

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — COVID-19 screening for students and student athletes at Fairfax County Public Schools will begin on Nov. 15.

The school is pushing back the original start time of Nov. 8th in order to “ensure components are up and running and staff are fully trained.”

“We also know many student-athletes are currently in the middle of their two-dose cycle and additional time for testing to begin will allow those students to complete their vaccinations. Students are eligible to try out for their sport if they have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said a press release from FCPS.

Screening is optional for students, but student athletes participating in winter and spring sports are required to be vaccinated. Parent/guardian consent is required for screening.

FCPS will share information on how to preregister through a secure online portal.