FCPS announces student, teacher personal information leaked to the dark web after cyber attack

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools announced that some student and teacher personal information may have been leaked to the dark web after a cyber attack in September.

After the cyberattack occurred on Sep. 11, FCPS took steps to contain the threat and restore affected servers and the school year began as scheduled.

In a letter on Friday night, Superintendent Scott Brabrand sent the following email to families and staff alerting them of the breach.

“We are investigating the incident and have retained leading outside security experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. We are working closely with the FBI and Virginia State Police and supporting their own investigations to bring the criminals to justice. At this time, our ongoing investigation has revealed that certain personal information for some students and employees may have been impacted. We want to be clear that while our investigation progresses, our focus will remain on delivering a safe, productive virtual learning environment to all of our students. We are working around the clock to identify the information that was taken and will notify impacted individuals as appropriate. We have implemented several cybersecurity-related enhancements and are continuing to evaluate additional steps that may be taken to harden our defenses. Maintaining continuity of school for our students, faculty, and staff, along with safeguarding their data, are our top priorities.” Fairfax County Public Schools

Although the hackers obtained the information from FCPS servers, the hacking did not disrupt their virtual learning system, and online school will continue as normal.

FCPS is working with the FBI and Virginia State Police to continue the investigation.