FCPS addresses lawsuit filed against school board

Lawsuit alleges violations against federal and state laws in the use of restraint and isolation.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A group of parents filed a lawsuit against the Fairfax County School Board for allegedly violating federal and state laws in the use of restraint and isolation.

The lawsuit filed last week alleges that students with disabilities are treated differently and are regularly restrained and removed from the classroom setting and placed in isolation cells for expressing different opinions. Since the filing, FCPS created a Special Education Task Force to address the issue. FCPS’ Superintendent Scott S. Brabrand released a statement on Monday.

The decision is unfortunate, but necessary because the plaintiffs’ lawyers have asserted the task force is “nothing more than a public relations ploy, if not an acknowledgement and admission of misconduct.” Sadly, instead of accepting our invitation to participate in the important work of the task force, the plaintiffs’ lawyers have demanded that the task force “preserve all communications” and have indicated that they may subpoena those records as part of the litigation. Fairfax County Public Schools

The complaint seeks monetary damages and attorneys’ fees against the school board.