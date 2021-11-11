FCPS 4th grader hosts Veterans Day ceremony

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Austin Riddell, a 4th grader at Red Bud Run Elementary School, loves Veteran’s Day.

“Veteran’s Day is so very special to me it’s a day set aside to recognize bravery courage, selflessness,” said Austin.

That’s why he decided to host a ceremony in Winchester to celebrate Veterans Day. The tribute included attendees like next Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears, and the Randolph-Macon Academy Honor Guard.

“Only in America are we this free and it’s all because of our courageous veterans,” Austin exclaimed.

Austin’s mom, Priscilla Riddell-Bellido, says his love for veterans is part of who he is. He has several family members who have served in the military.

“You know he affiliates veterans with his grandfather he affiliates veterans with his dad and he knows that they’re important,” mentioned Priscilla.

Austin plans to serve in the US military and become a senator to continue to support veterans.