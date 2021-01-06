FCPD removes 14 guns from streets during December

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Wednesday, Fairfax County Police Department announced during the month of December, they removed 14 handguns from the streets.

“This is through a combination of proactive police work and skillful investigation that led to the recovery of these guns. Officers and detectives obtained charges of these guns…malicious wounding, unlawful possession by a minor…felon in possession of a firearm…narcotics distribution…and possession of stolen auto and more,” said Sergeant Hudson Bull.

The pictured guns were seized during these incidents:

Top Left – NARCOTICS POSSESSION/WEAPON VIOLATION/ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT: 1900 block of Isaac Newton Square, 12/19/20, 3:43 p.m. Officers responded for an intoxicated person yelling in the street and found a man who was in possession of a firearm and under the influence of narcotics. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation where he kicked an officer three times in the upper body and threatened hospital staff. The man was charged with drunk in public, threats against law enforcement, two counts of assault on law enforcement, threats to bomb, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm with schedule I/II narcotic.

Top Right – WEAPONS VIOLATION: 13400 block of Coppermine Road, 12/30/20, 11:10 p.m. An officer stopped a car for a traffic violation and found the driver was wanted in a neighboring jurisdiction. During an inventory of the car, officers found a concealed firearm with an altered serial number. The driver was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, alteration of serial number from a firearm, and driving without a license.

Bottom left – STOLEN AUTO RECOVERY: 8500 block of Leesburg Pike, 12/23/20, 12:58 p.m. Officers stopped a 2016 Acura RDX which had been reported stolen. The driver was taken into custody. A gun with an altered serial number was located inside the SUV. The driver was charged with receiving stolen goods and alteration of a weapon serial number.

Bottom Right – BRANDISHING/UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE: 7940 Richmond Highway (Costco), 12/29/20, 2:28 p.m. A man was involved in an argument inside the store and left in a car. He fired a gun into the air several times as he drove away. Officers identified the man and took him into custody later that evening. He was charged with brandishing, discharging firearm in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless handling of a firearm. No injuries or property damage were reported.

FCPD police officers and detectives worked together to remove these handguns and in their Facebook post, they said they “remain steadfast in their commitment to keep our community safe.”