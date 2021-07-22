FCPD releases sketch of sexual assault suspect

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department needs help identifying a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her hotel room.

The man allegedly entered the woman’s hotel room early Wednesday morning, pulling out a knife and then sexually assaulting her. The hotel is located within the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive.

Police provided a sketch to help identify the suspect, who is described to be a 5’10,” heavy set, black male, in his 40’s, with a beard and last seen wearing glasses.

If you have any information about the suspect or the incident, police ask you to call their Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800 and select option three.

