FCPD police chief announces retirement

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police Department has announced Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. will retire in February 2021 after more than three decades of service.

Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. Courtesy: FCPD

In 1989, Chief Roessler was hired as a police recruit at FCPD and then went on to navigate his way through the ranks before becoming the Chief of Police in 2013.

During Roessler’s time as chief, he worked to increase the public’s trust through transparency, prioritized the mental health of the women and men of FCPD, implemented a body-worn camera program, increased Crisis Intervention Training, and more.

In a statement, the Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, Jeffrey McKay, said, “I want to thank Chief Roessler for his years of service to Fairfax County and his dedication to protecting our county. His efforts, along with officers and our community, have made us the safest jurisdiction of our size in the nation.”

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, along with the FCPD, will begin searching for Chief Roessler’s successor. No possible successor has been announced yet.