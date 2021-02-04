FCPD officers cited 199 drivers for using a phone at the wheel during January

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The new hands-free law has been in effect since January 1. The question arises – how many citations have been written so far for drivers using their phones while at the wheel?

During the first month of the new law, Fairfax County police officers cited 199 drivers for using their phones while driving. In addition, officers may cite drivers for other distracted driving practices impairing them from focusing on the road.

In a statement, FCPD Sergeant Bedor said, “Our officers take distracted driving seriously and will continue to enforce this law to keep our community safe.”

The penalty for violating this law includes a $125 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for the second offense.