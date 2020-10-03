FCPD identifies woman shot to death in Reston

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — On Friday, Fairfax County Police Department confirmed the identity of the woman who was fatally shot in Reston, as 19-year-old Iris Ponce Garcia.

Garcia was found lying on the ground just before 7 a.m. on September 17 by a passerby. When officers arrived, Garcia was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia’s murder is still under investigation and FCPD has not released any information about a possible suspect.

If you have any information about Garcia’s murder, FCPD urges you to call 703-246-7800.