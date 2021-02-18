FCPD arrests man after a series of robberies

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington man was arrested in Fairfax County on Wednesday night in connection with a series of three armed robberies and one incident of taking a victim’s purse by force.

Tevago Bell was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with four counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

When Bell was arrested, he was found with a BB gun. Officers had been conducting a surveillance operation in Annandale when they saw a man who matched Bell’s description based on previously obtained surveillance footage. Officers then developed probable cause to arrest him.

Bell was taken to the Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories