FCPD arrests man after a series of robberies

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An Arlington man was arrested in Fairfax County on Wednesday night in connection with a series of three armed robberies and one incident of taking a victim’s purse by force.

Tevago Bell was arrested by the Fairfax County Police Department and charged with four counts of robbery and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

When Bell was arrested, he was found with a BB gun. Officers had been conducting a surveillance operation in Annandale when they saw a man who matched Bell’s description based on previously obtained surveillance footage. Officers then developed probable cause to arrest him.

Bell was taken to the Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond.