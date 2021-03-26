FCPD addresses recent Reston homicides

RESTON, Va. (WDVM) — Many Reston residents have expressed concerns about three recent homicides in the area, leading the police department to address the crimes and share more details about the investigative process during a forum held earlier this week.

The recent homicides have taken the lives of three residents, and so far, only one case has been solved.

The recent string of crimes started on Sept. 17 when 19-year-old Iris Ponce Garcia was shot to death early in the morning. Police believe it was a targeted crime but haven’t cracked the case.

The next shooting occurred on Feb. 10, when 20-year-old Samuel Onyeuka was also shot to death as he was walking down the sidewalk. Police identified the suspect as Onyeuka’s high school classmate and arrested him two days later in Newport News, Virginia.

The most recent homicide occurred on March 11, when 40-year-old Santos Antonio Trejo Lemus was shot in the entry of an apartment complex. Police are still investigating this case.

During the online forum, Second Lieutenant Erin Weeks assured the community they would get answers.

“My guys work around the clock, continuously to work these cases and we follow up on every and all lead. I have no doubt we will solve them, it just may take a little bit more time than we’re used to based on the technology that’s around today,” said Weeks.

The police department finds many leads through social media, but they need warrants before they can look into them. Weeks said social media warrants can take up to six months to receive, which is a component that delays the investigative process.

The police department also said it has received an uptick in “gunshots fired” calls in the area. They presented a graphic during the meeting, showing the comparison over the years.

Credit: FCPD

Any tip, small or large, can be crucial in solving these cases, the police department emphasized.

FCPD is asking anyone with information about the two homicide cases to contact the Fairfax Major Crimes Bureau by dialing 703-246-7800, option two.