FCFRD first responders bring more people back to life in 2020 than ever before

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has brought more people back to life ever this year. 128 people will be able to join us in 2021, and it’s all thanks to our courageous frontline workers.

WDVM has previously reported on the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department’s initiative to track the outcomes of individuals who suffer from cardiac arrest or other life-threatening experiences, causing them to flatline, but FCFRD helps to give them another chance at life, watching them leave the hospital on their own.

“It feels good to think of all the people that are going to be celebrating the new year with us because of everyone’s efforts together,” said Dr. Dan Avstreih, known as “Dr. Dan.”

Dr. Dan has been personally following outcomes for years, making sure his patients are neurologically intact, meaning, they go back to living as they did before.

“The thing that makes this kind of such a high standard, is it is neurologically intact. You need to leave the hospital, and you need to leave the hospital on your own,” expressed Dr. Dan.

Patients brought back to life this year were of all ages.

“The youngest was well under six months, the oldest, well over 90. All of these people are going to be with us to hopefully start a much better year next year,” stated Dr. Dan.

Dr. Dan said they’ve been called on to do this more than any previous year and they’ve risen to the occasion, saving many lives from overdoses.

“We’ve been able to intercede in those episodes and help to get someone to a place now where they can fight these demons, where we can fight these demons with them,” said Dr. Dan.

“These are all people that I follow personally because I believe in our system and because I want to be able to explain to everyone just what this team can accomplish together,” stated Dr. Dan.

Dr. Dan said he’s still tracking the outcomes of a couple more individuals, who might be able to walk out of the hospital next week.

FCFRD stresses the importance of bystander CPR and how it can be vital in saving someone’s life.

