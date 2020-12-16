FCFRD distributes toys to deserving children

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Fairfax County Fire and Rescue distributed toys to over 50 schools, shelters, and nonprofit organizations.

FCFRD in partnership with Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue has been giving out thousands of toys to deserving children for 20 years.

Willie Bailey collecting toys.

Courtesy: FCFRD

FCFRD firefighters went to Walmart on Monday, loading several carts full of toys to distribute during the toy drive.

In years past, children were invited to the fire station to pick up a toy and visit with Santa, but due to safety circumstances this year, representatives from organizations picked up toys to hand out.

Willie Bailey, the organizer of the event and president of Firefighters and Friends, said some families asked for grocery store gift cards this year instead of toys, and he was able to make both possible.

“We didn’t want to just do the gift cards for the Giant Food or Safeway and something like that and not have toys as well, so a lot of our companies and businesses stepped up to make sure we were able to do both…You know, it brought a tear to my eye…We wanted to make sure we helped these kids this year. We know a lot of these families depended on us with our event,” said Bailey.

Two months ago, FCFRD gave out 3,000 coats to the same organizations, making sure children in need could be prepared for the winter.