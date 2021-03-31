FCDOT calls for community input to shape Fairfax County’s cycling and walking future

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Department of Transportation is asking for community input in shaping the county’s bicycling and walking future.

A series of virtual discussions will be held next month for community members to share their thoughts on walking, bicycling, and other models of travel that don’t involve riding inside a car. According to officials, residents have been looking for ways to enhance bike-ability and walkability in urbanizing areas such as Tyson’s, and Reston to improve safety.

Anna Nissinen with the Fairfax County Department of Transportation said in a statement:

“We want to hear all perspectives from families biking and walking within the community to individuals who use scooters and bike share as part of their commute. This will create a comprehensive and functional plan.”

12 online meetings have been scheduled, starting with an evening conversation for Mason District residents on April 8. The Hunter Mill District meeting will take place on Monday, April 19 at 7 p.m. There will also be a meeting in Spanish on April 15 at 7 p.m. and two “Lunch and Learn” sessions at noon on April 13 and 23.

Officials said a recording of the event and the presentation will be available on the ActiveFairfax webpage for anyone unable to attend a meeting. There is also an online survey for community members to share their perspectives on barriers to non-motorized travel, potential trail and bicycle network improvements, and other topics.