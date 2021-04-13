FCCPS narrows down list of names for George Mason and Thomas Jefferson schools

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Falls Church City Public School board has been tasked with renaming both George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. In December, the school board voted to move forward with the renaming process and in January, superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan appointed 26 members to the “FCCPS High School Renaming Committee.”

Since then, several meetings were held and hundreds of names were submitted. The renaming committee narrowed the names down to five per school.

The possible names for George Mason High School include:

Meridian High School

Metropolitan High School

Metro View High School

Tinner Hill High School

West End High School

The justification behind the names can be found in this report.

As for Thomas Jefferson Elementary, the names include:

Mattie Gundry Elementary School

Oak Street Elementary School

The Little City Elementary School

Tripps Run Elementary School

Truth and Justice Elementary School

The public will have two weeks to comment on these selections; board members are welcoming commentary through email.