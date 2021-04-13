FCCPS narrows down list of names for George Mason and Thomas Jefferson schools

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WDVM) — The Falls Church City Public School board has been tasked with renaming both George Mason High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. In December, the school board voted to move forward with the renaming process and in January, superintendent Dr. Peter Noonan appointed 26 members to the “FCCPS High School Renaming Committee.”
Since then, several meetings were held and hundreds of names were submitted. The renaming committee narrowed the names down to five per school.
The possible names for George Mason High School include:
- Meridian High School
- Metropolitan High School
- Metro View High School
- Tinner Hill High School
- West End High School
The justification behind the names can be found in this report.
As for Thomas Jefferson Elementary, the names include:
- Mattie Gundry Elementary School
- Oak Street Elementary School
- The Little City Elementary School
- Tripps Run Elementary School
- Truth and Justice Elementary School
The public will have two weeks to comment on these selections; board members are welcoming commentary through email.