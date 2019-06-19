FBI offers $20K reward for 2018 double homicide

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Last fall, a father and son were shot by an unknown assailant inside their home in Bealeton, Virginia and the FBI still needs answers: Answers worth $20,000.

On November 7, 2018, deputies were called to the 1100 block of Salisbury Lane. When they arrived, They found 61-year-old Duong Nguyen and his son America Nguyen, 22, dead inside the home. Both died of gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Anyone who may have traveled Route 28 on Catlett Road in Fauquier County to Prince William County on the evening of November 7 or the morning of November 8, is asked to contact the FBI if you remember anything or anyone suspicious. The FBI is offering a $20,000 reward for any information for the individual or individuals responsible.

If you have information about this crime you’re asked to call the FBI Washington Field Office.