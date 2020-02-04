FBI offers $10K reward for info on ‘Scream Bandit’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering up to $10,000 for any information on the ‘Scream Bandit.’

Investigators said the ‘Scream Bandit’ may be responsible for at least six robberies across Central Virginia. To date, the bandit has struck three times in Richmond, twice in Henrico County and once in Chesterfield.

In each of these robberies, the “Scream Bandit” entered the business with a semi-automatic weapon and demanded the clerk to put money in a bag. The suspect wore a black sweatshirt, dark pants, blue latex-style gloves and the mask, authorities said.

The most recent incident happened last week at the Goldy’s Gas Station on Arthur Ashe Boulevard. During the robbery, the ‘Scream Bandit’ pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, authorities said.

Surveillance footage of the robbery shows the armed robber pushing one of the clerks down and flipping over a register to get more money.

TIMELINE OF ‘SCREAM BANDIT’ ARMED ROBBERIES

January 26, 2020 – Goldy’s Gas Station 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA



January 5, 2020 – Raceway Gas Station 5600 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond, VA



January 5, 2020 – BP Gas Station 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, VA



February 12, 2019 – Speedway Gas Station 6800 block of Hull Street Road, North Chesterfield County, VA



January 24, 2019 – Raceway Gas Station 6300 block of Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA



January 19, 2019 – BP Gas Station 600 block of East Laburnum Avenue, Henrico, VA



“The subject has been described as a black male, approximately 5’7” to 5’10”, 160-180 pounds, and 20-30 years of age; wearing all black clothing, black or blue gloves and a “scream” mask,” the FBI said in a release.

Authorities said the person is considered armed ad dangerous. If you spot him, do not approach him.

If you have any information, call investigators assigned the FBI’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force at 804-261-1044 or provide tips via tips.FBI.gov.

