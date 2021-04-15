FBI investigating bomb threat at Newport News/Williamsburg Intl. Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The FBI confirms it is investigating a bomb threat at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Thursday.

Local and state officials are also assisting in the investigation, according to FBI spokesperson Christina Pullen.

She said they have been at the airport since around 8 a.m.

WAVY reached out to Michael Giardino with the airport, who said the airport remains open and was never evacuated. While operations were not impacted, he said some operations were temporarily relocated at the request of investigators.

#FBINorfolk is investigating a bomb threat at the Newport News-Williamsburg international airport along with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Updates will be provided when available. At this time there is no concern for public safety.@FlyPHF — FBI Norfolk (@FBINorfolk) April 15, 2021

