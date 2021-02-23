FBI executes federal search warrant in Leesburg

FBI Washington Field Office is seen in Washington, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — FBI’s Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Task Force executed a federal search warrant in Leesburg Tuesday morning, according to Leesburg police.

The FBI reportedly searched a residence in the Crestwood Hamlet neighborhood of southwest Leesburg. Officials say the warrant was isolated to that residence and there is no danger to the community.

Leesburg police say the federal case originated from one of their own investigations they turned over to the task force.

FBI’s Washington field office has not released any further information on this incident.