FBI arrests 67 sex traffickers, recover minors in monthlong sweep

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The FBI has completed a monthlong operation to identify and arrest sex traffickers and recover child victims.

In the national initiative, called Operation Independence Day, 103 juveniles were identified or recovered and 67 suspected traffickers were arrested. At the FBI’s Washington field office, which covers D.C. and Northern Virginia, two juveniles were recovered and five suspected sex traffickers were arrested.

“We feel a very strong importance for us to work these cases and rescue these children who can ‘t consent to these types of treatments,” said Robert Bornstein, the assistant special agent for the operation.

The operation involved more than 400 law enforcement agencies nationwide.