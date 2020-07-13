Fauquier Deputy charged with fabricating roadside attack

Dooley was released by a magistrate on a $10,000 unsecured bond but will be transported to a regional facility for a mental health evaluation

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM)– The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a deputy has been charged after he fabricated being attacked.

22-year-old Jake Preston Dooley of Marshall, Virginia, who claimed he was attacked on Friday night, has now been charged with falsely summonsing law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Reports initially claimed that Dooley stopped at the intersection on his way home from his shift to remove an object from the roadway. According to Dooley, as he was walking back to his vehicle someone yelled and threw an object at his head, but that turned out to be false.

Dooley has since been relieved of duty by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department. Dooley was released by a magistrate on a $10,000 unsecured bond but will be transported to a regional facility for a mental health evaluation.