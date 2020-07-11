Fauquier County deputy attacked, left unconscious on side of road

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was attacked and left unconscious on the side of Wilson Road Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was uniformed at the time and was removing a hazard from the roadway, when someone driving past yelled at him and struck him on the back of the head unprovoked, knocking him unconscious.

Deputies say they are looking for a dark-colored or black four-door SUV that may be connected to the crime. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 540-347-3300.