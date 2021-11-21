Father and son behind bars following police chase

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Two men are behind bars following a police chase in Loudoun County.

According to police, the men have been identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver and 24-year-old Kenneth Sencindiver II.

Officials say the chase began in Frederick County, Virginia, and ended in Loudoun County, Virginia, where the men fled from their car.

The car was found near Patrick Henry College, which was placed on lockdown due to the incident.

Police say the pursuit began due to a domestic-related incident involving the father and son.

The men have been taken into custody without incident.