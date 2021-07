FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department responded to the area of 13000 block of Compton Road in Clifton to reports of a stabbing around 1 pm.

Police say an adult man was pronounced deceased at a residence in Fairfax and a person of interest is in custody. Compton Road is temporarily closed between Ivakota Road and Clifton Forest Drive. Residents are advised to avoid this area.