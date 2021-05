SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are continuing to investigate a shooting in the area of 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield.

Officials say the suspects fled the scene in a silver, or white 2018 Nissan 4 door vehicle. According to police, two people have been pronounced dead.

Police say this was not a random act of violence and the shooter is believed to be a relative of the two victims.