Fatal pedestrian crash on Harry Byrd Highway

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Berryville man died from being struck by a tractor-trailer on Harry Byrd Highway near Wickliffe Road on Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said around 9:30 a.m. Kevin Talley, 52, suddenly walked into the westbound lanes on Rt. 7 and the driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking him. The driver was not injured.

Authorities are still investigating the crash, no charges have been placed.