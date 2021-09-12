Fatal pedestrian crash in Frederick County Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va (WDVM) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian that happened on Friday at 9:50 p.m. along the 2500 Block of Route 50.

A car was traveling west on Route 50 when a pedestrian walked north across the travel lane. The car was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was thrown into the right lane when another car traveling west struck the pedestrian.

Both cars stopped and remained on the scene.

The 42-year-old pedestrian died on the scene of the crash, and it remains under investigation.

