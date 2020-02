Police say the pedestrian was struck and killed just before 9 p.m. at Monument Drive and Monument Court.

FAIR LAKES, Va. (WDVM) — One person has died in a crash in Fairfax County, Virginia Thursday evening.

Police say the pedestrian was struck and killed just before 9 p.m. at Monument Drive and Monument Court.

Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are en-route for a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at Monument Drive and Monument Court in Fair Lakes. The driver of the striking vehicle remained on-scene. Monument Dr is closed; please use an alternate route. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/SfAEZR3lZa — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) February 28, 2020

The road has since reopened.

This is a developing story and will be updated.