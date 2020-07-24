Fatal opioid overdoses are on the rise in Arlington County

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Arlington County Police Department has recorded more fatal opioid overdoses so far this year than it recorded in 2019. Nine people have overdosed and lived thanks to the police department’s use of Nasal Naloxone, or Narcan.

The county has been battling a significant increase in overdoses and deaths since 2016. Since then, the Arlington Addiction Recovery Initiative has been working on prevention, education, addiction treatment, and the police department’s criminal investigations and enforcement. Since 2019, the Department of Human Services has been training officers to use Narcan through the state’s Rapid REVIVE! program.

“Additionally, we have a program called Operation Safe Station,” said Public Information Officer Ashley Savage. “So if you are currently using drugs and you are looking for assistance and you want to enter into the resources we do have our program we do through the Magistrate’s Office. You can surrender your drugs and enter the program without fear of prosecution.”

REVIVE! trainings and Naloxone kits are also available to residents. Contact your local Department of Human Services to find out how to sign up.

