Fatal motorcycle crash in Woodbridge

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Woodbridge.

Around 5:10 p.m. Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dale Blvd. and Hillendale Drive to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say the investigation shows the operator lost control of the motorcycle after accelerating at a green light. Which caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway, colliding with an unoccupied car before striking a home.

No one inside was injured, but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories