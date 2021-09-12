Fatal motorcycle crash in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va (WDVM) — One person is dead after a crash Saturday evening in Woodbridge.

Around 5:10 p.m. Prince William County Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Dale Blvd. and Hillendale Drive to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle.

Police say the investigation shows the operator lost control of the motorcycle after accelerating at a green light. Which caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway, colliding with an unoccupied car before striking a home.

No one inside was injured, but the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on the scene.